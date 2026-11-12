

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced that ORZEYFUL, also known as oveporexton, is now available in the U.S. for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1 in adults.



The recent availability makes it the first and only orexin agonist of its kind approved for this treatment.



ORZEYFUL is available by prescription from licensed healthcare providers and will be dispensed across the U.S. through Accredo Specialty Pharmacy, part of Evernorth Health Services.



In pre-market hours, TAK was trading at $21.35, up 2.35 percent on the NYSE.



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