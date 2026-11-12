The collaboration combines Tigo software with Google's Gemini models on Google Cloud to help automate installer and utility operations for distributed energy portfolios.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to develop AI-enabled operational workflows for solar installers and distributed energy portfolios. By making core Tigo data and software products available through Google Cloud, Tigo aims to deliver faster deployment, simplified data integration, and additional insights with Gemini. The resulting workflows will help installers, asset managers, and energy operators more easily identify issues, prioritize actions, and automate routine operational tasks across growing fleets of distributed energy systems.

As solar and storage portfolios expand, energy businesses are increasingly responsible for managing more sites, more system data, and more customer interactions without a proportional increase in operational resources. Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Tigo is developing AI-assisted workflows to help operators move more efficiently from identifying system issues to taking action, including supporting diagnosis, prioritizing responses, and reducing manual steps in solar portfolio management and the energy business. Working with Google Cloud, those areas will help transition to AI-based SaaS platforms by deploying highly scalable, multi-tenant architectures that power automated grid diagnostics and cost optimization using advanced autonomous AI agents.

"By combining Tigo Energy's deep expertise in renewable energy and utility markets with Gemini, Tigo is giving customers intelligent agents that don't just monitor their energy systems, but autonomously detect anomalies, predict issues before they arise, and take action to optimize performance in real time," said Raiford Smith, global market lead, Power Energy, Google Cloud. "This effort will make these capabilities easier to deploy across distributed energy portfolios, helping utilities and commercial portfolio owners move more efficiently from insight to action with less manual intervention."

With a focus on operational workflows spanning installer, asset, and power operations, Tigo products like Predict+ and the Energy Intelligence Platform already provide capabilities to centrally gather and analyze many diverse data streams to surface system issues, support troubleshooting, prioritize actions across customer portfolios, leverage data for energy arbitrage and assurance, and streamline routine customer interactions. For asset operations, like O&M for solar installers, the technology is designed to provide greater visibility into system health and performance across distributed portfolios. For power operations, Tigo provides energy forecasting and market intelligence capabilities that can support planning and decision-making as operators balance electricity supply, demand, renewable generation, and changing market conditions.

"Any company involved in managing solar systems post-installation faces a growing stream of data and management burden to keep the systems in their solar portfolios running as expected, and software enabled by AI is the only way to effectively manage either," said Archie Roboostoff, vice president of software at Tigo Energy. "Working with the Google Cloud team enables us to rapidly combine the depth of the Energy Intelligence platform across solar, storage, and power operations with powerful cloud and AI technologies, including agents that can perform a level of data analysis that humans would be hard-pressed to match, if they could do it at all. Our focus is on helping customers spend less time chasing operational issues and more time growing their businesses and managing energy assets effectively, and this collaboration is a major boost to that mission."

Tigo will preview elements of the Google Cloud-enabled solution at the RE+ 2026 trade show, November 17-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations in Booth C4413 will showcase how AI-assisted workflows can help installers and companies responsible for system management and O&M by identifying the most important issues, surfacing priorities, and reducing the manual intervention required to move from detection to resolution. To schedule a meeting, visit the Tigo RE+ 2026 event page here. For more information about Tigo Energy software solutions, visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

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