Off-grid solar-plus-storage installation demonstrates the value of module-level optimization, while Tigo introduces residential installers to its integrated GO Optimized ESS in Madrid.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, is exhibiting at the GENERA 2026 tradeshow from November 24 26, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. The Company will focus on technologies and products for residential as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) solar markets. Tigo installers focused on the C&I market will be able to learn about how the Tigo TS4-A-O delivers outstanding performance for solar systems with complex roof orientations and significant natural shading. For residential installers, the Tigo team members will showcase the Tigo GO Optimized ESS, an integrated solution that brings solar, storage and intelligent energy management together in one complete system.

Tigo customer, AURA Ingeniería Energética, is an independent energy engineering and consulting company based in Lorca, Murcia, Spain. AURA was contracted to design a solar system to offset the annual fuel expenses of approximately €70,000 for diesel generator-supplied electricity at a campground in Albacete province. Commissioned in July 2026, the system combines 116.59 kWp of solar capacity with Tigo module-level optimization, including module-level monitoring. Between July and October 2026, the Energy Intelligence platform reported 4,854 kWh of Reclaimed Energy out of 19,454 kWh of total monitored PV production, with Reclaimed Energy accounting for 23% of monitored production in both July and August, 26% in September, and 31% in October, for an average of approximately 25% during the summer months. The campground can now meet its electricity needs throughout the summer without operating its diesel generator, with a winter fuel burden estimated at €15,000 per year. Compared with the previous annual diesel bill, this represents projected fuel savings of €55,000, or approximately 79%.

"At AURA, we believe that every energy project begins with understanding our client's business: how they consume energy, when they need it, and where opportunities exist to reduce costs. This analysis forms the foundation for determining which technologies to implement and how best to manage them," said Sergio López, CEO at AURA Ingeniería Energética. "Solar energy, energy storage, and artificial intelligence offer tremendous potential when combined with sound engineering. Aligning energy consumption with solar generation hours, storing energy for peak-demand periods, and continuously monitoring system performance all help maximize return on investment. Our vision goes far beyond simply installing solar panels. We focus on energy management, ensuring every installation meets the company's day-to-day operational needs. The value of our work with Tigo equipment is measured by tangible results: cost savings, energy independence, and greater control over energy expenses."

The Tigo GO Optimized ESS for the EU market includes the expanded capacity of the new GO Battery, plus the latest GO Optimized ESS integrations for e-mobility and heat pumps, extending the system beyond solar and storage to help manage more of the home's energy needs. Everything comes together through the Tigo Energy Intelligence platform, providing a single environment to monitor and manage the entire system. The Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE portfolio, including the new TS4-A, supporting modules up to 725Wp, and the TS4-X, supporting modules up to 800Wp, features Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown and is designed to meet the requirements of today's high-power and bifacial PV modules.

"This has been a very exciting year for solar in Spain, and we are delighted to see so many of our C&I solar customers like AURA take full advantage of the optimization and monitoring capabilities of the Tigo MLPE platform," said Mirko Bindi, senior vice president of sales EMEA and managing director Europe at Tigo Energy. "At GENERA 2026, our team will celebrate large and successful projects with customers and provide hands-on demonstrations with our comprehensive home energy offering, the Tigo GO Optimized ESS. For homeowners, this solution makes design, installation, commissioning, and service faster and easier than ever, particularly as the number of systems under management grows."

Members of the Tigo team will be available at GENERA 2026 to demonstrate the solutions, answer questions, and discuss how Tigo technologies can help installers deliver smarter, more flexible, and connected energy systems. Join Tigo at Stand 10G12 (Pavilion P10) during GENERA 2026 in Madrid and discover the latest solutions for smarter, more integrated energy management. Click here to book a meeting with Tigo in advance of the show.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

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