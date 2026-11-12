Prime membership has grown by more than 300% since November 2021, and the team by 80%, as AI multiplies what a growing team can deliver.

Each team member now supports more than twice as many Prime members as in 2021.

Built on twelve years of AI-first strategy, with the most advanced engineering teams generating 100% of new code with AI, under human command and design.

eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription platform, today showed how AI multiplies what a growing team can deliver. Since November 2021, the Company has grown its team by 80%, from 1,050 to nearly 1,900 people, while its AI-first model has driven Prime to grow from 1.97 million members to more than 8.1 million1, an increase of more than 300%. Prime membership has therefore grown almost four times as fast as the team, and each team member now supports more than twice as many Prime members as in 2021.

AI as a multiplier of human talent

This ratio is the result of twelve years of AI-first strategy. eDreams ODIGEO has put AI at the core of its business since 2014, building a proprietary platform that delivers a hyper-personalised service to every Prime member. AI does not replace talent, it multiplies it: people set the direction, define the standards and oversee the result, and AI multiplies what they can deliver.

The effect is visible in engineering. Productivity rose 47% in the past year, and the Company's most advanced engineering teams now generate 100% of all new code with AI, under human command and design, enabling them to deliver five times more business features than before.

The Company uses this capacity to expand the business rather than simply to do the same with less. It is the operating model behind the long-term plan announced in November 2025, which sets out to take Prime to further international markets and more travel products and reach more than 13 million Prime members by March 2030.

Growing with people

The team has grown by 80% since 2021 and brings together 71 nationalities across offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Paris, London, Hamburg, Milan, Budapest and Porto. Last fiscal year, voluntary turnover fell by 14% and average employee tenure rose by 6%. eDreams ODIGEO was named a LinkedIn Top Company to Work For in Spain in 2025 and 2026, and has featured on the Forbes Best Companies to Work For list every year since 2022.

Lindsay Auty, Chief People Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We have been building AI-first for twelve years, and today every member of our team supports more than twice as many Prime members as in 2021. That is what an AI-first model makes possible. Technology gives us the capability and AI acts as a multiplier, but our people give it direction, ambition and the high standards we hold ourselves to. For us, scaling with AI and growing with people are one and the same model"

________________ 1 As of close Q1 FY27.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112794231/en/

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