

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense contractor BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a $138 million contract by the U.S. Navy to continue producing propulsor assemblies for the Virginia-class submarine program.



The company said the contract covers the manufacture of propulsor assemblies, engineering services, replacement parts and related support services.



BAE Systems said the ordering period under the contract runs through September 2032.



The company said it is currently meeting the Navy's production target of two Virginia-class propulsor sets per year and has delivered major propulsor assemblies for every Virginia-class submarine built to date.



Shares of BAE Systems were down 1.36% at 1,891.50 pence on LSE.



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