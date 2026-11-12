

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Terna Group (TRN.MI), Italy's electricity transmission system operator, on Thursday reported slightly higher earnings for the first nine months of 2026, reflecting growth in both regulated and non-regulated activities.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 0.5 percent to 857.2 million euros from 852.7 million euros in the prior-year period. Total profit for the period increased 0.7 percent to 860.9 million euros.



Revenue grew 8.1 percent to 3.11 billion euros from 2.88 billion euros. Operating profit climbed 4.1 percent to 1.40 billion euros, while EBITDA increased 7.2 percent to 2.17 billion euros.



Revenue from regulated activities rose 5 percent to 2.47 billion euros, while non-regulated revenue advanced 21.9 percent to 640.3 million euros, mainly reflecting growth in energy services and equipment operations.



For 2026, Terna continues to expect revenue of approximately 4.41 billion euros, EBITDA of 2.93 billion euros and profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1.12 billion euros.



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