

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, examined which antidepressant medicines can not only help people recover from depression but also prevent their symptoms from returning over the long term.



The study analyzed data from 115 previously conducted clinical trials involving more than 30,000 participants, comparing 20 antidepressants with one another and with fluoxetine, a widely known antidepressant.



The results showed that antidepressants can help people remain well when used over a longer period. However, the researchers also found that some medicines were more effective than others in preventing a return of depression symptoms.



The study noted that three antidepressants - escitalopram, agomelatine and duloxetine showed better long-term results than fluoxetine.



According to the study's first author, Paul van Haaren, escitalopram is already widely prescribed. Agomelatine is also effective, but it carries a risk of serious liver damage. Duloxetine, meanwhile, is less commonly prescribed as an initial treatment.



The study noted that doctors must consider both the benefits and possible side effects of a medicine before prescribing it. Since patients may respond differently to the same treatment, the choice of antidepressant should be based on individual needs.



The researchers said their findings could help doctors and patients make better treatment decisions together. They stressed the importance of choosing a medicine that not only helps people recover from depression but also reduces the chances of their symptoms returning.



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