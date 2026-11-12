

ROME (dpa-AFX) - DiaSorin S.p.A. (DIA.MI) on Thursday reported nine-month 2026 net profit of EUR 126 million, down 8 percent from EUR 137.1 million a year earlier.



Revenue edged up 1 percent to EUR 909.6 million from EUR 899.7 million, while EBITDA declined 1 percent to EUR 287.9 million from EUR 290.6 million. EBIT fell 1 percent to EUR 192 million from EUR 194.1 million.



For the third quarter, net profit increased 10 percent to EUR 42.2 million from EUR 38.3 million. Revenue rose 10 percent to EUR 308 million, while EBITDA increased 15 percent to EUR 99.8 million.



DiaSorin confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting revenue growth of approximately 5 to 6 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32 to 33 percent.



DIA.MI closed trading on Thursday at EUR 85.50, up EUR 2.86 or 3.46 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.



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