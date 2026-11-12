

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Eiffage SA (FGR.PA) reported higher revenue in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.



Revenue for the period rose by 2.6 percent to 6.60 billion euros from 6.39 billion euros last year.



Contracting order book increased to 31.4 billion euros from 30.8 billion euros in the previous year.



Eiffage's contracting order book stood at 31.4 billion euros at September 30, 2026, up 2% year-on-year and representing 17.3 months of work. Based on strong demand and its order backlog, the company maintained its 2026 outlook for revenue growth and higher operating and net profits.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, the shares closed Thursday's trading 0.60 percent up at 109.35 euros.



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