

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $4.552 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $2.860 billion, or $0.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.567 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $18.517 billion from $14.883 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.552 Bln. vs. $2.860 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $18.517 Bln vs. $14.883 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.34 To $ 1.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 18.0 B To $ 18.2 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.47 To $ 5.53 Full year revenue guidance: $ 74.8 B To $ 75.8 B



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