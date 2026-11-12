

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Friday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to expand 1.9 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year after contracting 0.7 percent on quarter and rising 4.2 percent on year in the previous three months.



China will see October data for new loans, with forecasts suggesting CNY80 billion, down from 1,080.0 billion in September. The M2 money stock is called steady at an annual 7.2 percent.



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