Showcasing AI-Driven Grid Transformation: Huawei Demonstrates Atlas 950 Infrastructure and Industry Insights at GCC POWER 2026

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI moves into production, what ultimately determines how much intelligence a power company can deliver is the compute underneath.

AI infrastructure is precisely where Huawei has its strengths. The Atlas 950 SuperPoD full-stack platform supports all the applications showcased. It has three core advantages.

First, the efficiency revolution. The new cluster's FLOPS utilization has increased by 1.6 times, inference latency has been reduced by 5 times. Through 80% of the liquid cooling design, the full lifecycle operational costs have been significantly reduced.

Second, safety and reliability. The mean time between failures has been extended by 10 times.

Third, the architecture and scale are leading. The fully configured system can support up to 8,192 Ascend 950DT chips. The system can be continuously expanded, protecting customer investments.

Atlas 950 not only provides powerful computing capabilities but also embodies our vision for green energy and smart grids.

Jacky Wang, Vice President of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization BU, stated: "The implementation of technology can't be achieved without the support of open standards. We are actively participating in international standard organizations such as CIGRE, IEEE, and IEC. The IEEE 2413.2 reference architecture standard, which Huawei has led in contributing to, has significantly simplified the complexity of power grid systems. Meanwhile, Huawei's contribution to IEEE 1901.5 provides a solid technical specification for power line communication. At the same time, we also call for increased efforts in cultivating AI talent in the power sector. Because we all know that "technology is just a tool, and talent is the core engine driving innovation."

Jacky Wang highlighted in his speech: "The future of AI relies on power; the future of power is powered by AI." He called for collaboration: "Let us join hands and work together. On one hand, we should promote the optimization of regulatory mechanisms and increase AI investment. On the other hand, we should deepen the co-construction of standards and empower the modernization of the power grid through an open ecosystem."

The event organizer, GCC, expressed gratitude to Huawei for its contributions. Huawei looks forward to working more closely with local utilities and CIGRE in the GCC region to build a secure, resilient, and inclusive digital energy transformation model for the Gulf.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/showcasing-ai-driven-grid-transformation-huawei-demonstrates-atlas-950-infrastructure-and-industry-insights-at-gcc-power-2026-302938614.html