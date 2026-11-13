

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ASICS Corporation (ASCCY) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY114.745 billion, or JPY161.85 per share. This compares with JPY86.314 billion, or JPY120.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.8% to JPY805.154 billion from JPY625.055 billion last year.



ASICS Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY114.745 Bln. vs. JPY86.314 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY161.85 vs. JPY120.57 last year. -Revenue: JPY805.154 Bln vs. JPY625.055 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 169.30 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.050 T



EPS guidance is basic



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