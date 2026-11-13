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Wann fliegt der Deckel von dieser 200% Chance der Analysten?
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AS

WKN: 860398 | ISIN: JP3118000003 | Ticker: ASI1
Tradegate
12.11.26 | 21:51
27,600 Euro
-1,08 % -0,300
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40028,10012.11.
27,60028,10012.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASICS
ASICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASICS CORPORATION27,600-1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.