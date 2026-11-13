

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Obayashi Corporation (OBA.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY95.757 billion, or JPY139.35 per share. This compares with JPY77.967 billion, or JPY110.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to JPY1.336 trillion from JPY1.161 trillion last year.



Obayashi Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY95.757 Bln. vs. JPY77.967 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY139.35 vs. JPY110.84 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.336 Tn vs. JPY1.161 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 253.17 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.115 T



All EPS are basic



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