

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (8316.T), the Japanese banking and financial company, Friday reported higher earnings for the first half compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2026-27.



Half yearly earnings increased 7.5 percent to ¥1.00 trillion or ¥131.98 per share from ¥933.50 billion or ¥120.99 per share last year.



Operating income rose 34.8 percent to ¥654.92 billion from ¥485.79 billion previous year.



Operating profit grew 47.2 percent to ¥362.95 billion from ¥246.61 billion prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects ¥1.9 trillion in earnings, or ¥250.84 per share, an increase of 20 percent from a year ago. This is higher than the previous earnings expectation of ¥1.7 trillion, or ¥223.58 per share.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥3272, up 0.06% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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