

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Life Group, Inc. (DLICY) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY283.815 billion, or JPY78.78 per share. This compares with JPY203.089 billion, or JPY55.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to JPY5.804 trillion from JPY5.114 trillion last year.



Daiichi Life Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY283.815 Bln. vs. JPY203.089 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY78.78 vs. JPY55.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.804 Tn vs. JPY5.114 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 142.36 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 10.666 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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