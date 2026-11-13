

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGY.PK, GEAGF.PK, G1AG.DE) on Thursday revealed changes to its Executive Board, which will come into effect on April 29, 2027. The company said that the Supervisory Board has agreed to Chief Executive Officer or CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan Klebert, request for an early departure. Klebert will step down as a member and Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual agreement after the Annual General Meeting on April 28, with his resignation being effective from that day.



The food and process technology company said that Klaus Stojentin has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Executive Board, effective April 29, for a five-year term. GEA Group added that Stojentin has been with the company since 2003 and has served as a member of the Executive Board and CEO of the Nutrition Plant Engineering Division since the beginning of 2026.



Andreas Seeringer, who has led GEA's Farm Technologies Division since 2024, will succeed Stojentin as CEO of the Nutrition Plant Engineering Division and will also join the Executive Board. The company said in a statement that he has been appointed for a three-year term.



On the XETRA Exchange, G1AG.DE ended Thursday's trading at 70.00 euros, down 3.15 euros or 4.31 percent.



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