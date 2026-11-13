

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (001450.KS), on Friday, reported lower operating income despite higher sales in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income decreased 9.6 percent to KRW 165.69 billion from KRW 183.18 billion in the previous year.



Operating income declined 3.4 percent to KRW 237.20 billion from KRW 245.45 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 4.40 trillion from KRW 4.28 trillion in the previous year.



Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance is currently trading 1.49% lesser at KRW 36,250 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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