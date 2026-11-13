

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 2.5 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2024, when prices had risen 3.3 percent.



Inflation based on transportation quickened to 9.6 percent from 8.9 percent amid higher fuel costs, and that for housing and utilities rose to 3.0 percent from 1.6 percent. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.6 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in clothing and footwear prices eased to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in October after rising 0.7 percent in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 3.2 percent yearly in October versus 2.7 percent in September. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News