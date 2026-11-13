

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (JPPTY) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY381.567 billion, or JPY107.12 per share. This compares with JPY240.396 billion, or JPY67.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to JPY1.717 trillion from JPY1.398 trillion last year.



JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY381.567 Bln. vs. JPY240.396 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY107.12 vs. JPY67.21 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.717 Tn vs. JPY1.398 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.69 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.010 T



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