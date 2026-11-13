

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd (JPPTY, 7182.T) on Friday revised up its annual earnings outlook, citing a higher than expected rise in its policy interest rates as the company is on its way to restructure the yen interest rate portfolio and improve investment efficiency, or risk-adjusted return, of risk assets.



The bank assumes that the domestic and foreign interest rates post September will move in the line with the implied forward rate as of the end of September, and that credit spreads will continue at the average levels over the past year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), Japan Post Bank now expects net income of JPY 700 billion, or JPY 196.69 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 660 billion, or JPY 185.29 per share. The company now anticipates net ordinary income of JPY 1.010 trillion, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 955 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the lender had recorded net income of JPY 525.583 billion, or JPY 147.10 per share, and net ordinary income of JPY 759.150 billion.



For the full year, Japan Post Bank now plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 99 per share, higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 93 per share and last year's JPY 74 per share.



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