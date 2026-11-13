

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE), a German IT services provider, Friday reported higher third-quarter earnings and revenue, with all segments and customer groups contributing to the strong performance. The company also raised its full-year earnings before tax (EBT) growth forecast following strong quarterly results, a record order backlog and encouraging initial figures for October.



Earnings before tax rose 13.9% to €91.65 million from €80.47 million last year, while earnings before interest and tax increased to €99 million from €83.48 million.



Net income for the third quarter climbed to €63.64 million or €0.50 per basic share from €57.52 million or €0.45 per share in the prior-year period.



Revenue grew 4.6% to €1.684 billion from €1.588 billion. Business volume increased 19% to €2.4 billion.



Looking ahead, Bechtle now expects full-year 2026 EBT to grow by more than 10%, compared with its previous forecast of 5% to 10%.



The company maintained its forecasts for business volume growth of more than 10% and revenue growth of 5% to 10%. It expects the strong growth momentum to continue in the fourth quarter.



On Xetra, Bechtle shares closed up 0.76% at €34.54 on Thursday.



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