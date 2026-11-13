

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Rakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNF) revealed Loss for nine months of -JPY73.638 billion



The company's earnings came in at -JPY73.638 billion, or -JPY33.85 per share. This compares with -JPY151.294 billion, or -JPY70.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to JPY2.006 trillion from JPY1.788 trillion last year.



Rakuten Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -JPY73.638 Bln. vs. -JPY151.294 Bln. last year. -EPS: -JPY33.85 vs. -JPY70.02 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.006 Tn vs. JPY1.788 Tn last year.



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