

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY45.320 billion, or JPY80.66 per share. This compares with JPY29.890 billion, or JPY51.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TOPPAN Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of JPY41.697 billion or JPY74.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to JPY943.806 billion from JPY863.619 billion last year.



TOPPAN Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY45.320 Bln. vs. JPY29.890 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY80.66 vs. JPY51.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY943.806 Bln vs. JPY863.619 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 156.06 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.950 T



Guidance is adjusted EPS



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