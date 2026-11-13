

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY896.492 billion, or JPY368.81 per share. This compares with JPY689.947 billion, or JPY276.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to JPY4.993 trillion from JPY4.338 trillion last year.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY896.492 Bln. vs. JPY689.947 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY368.81 vs. JPY276.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.993 Tn vs. JPY4.338 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 660.42



Guidance is basic EPS



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