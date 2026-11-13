SynAct Pharma announces Notice of Allowance of a US patent covering the resomelagon tablet

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (STO:SYNACT), ("SynAct"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating inflammation, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance regarding U.S. patent application No. 18/065,702, relating to the immediate-release solid oral dosage formulation of resomelagon (AP1189 acetate) in clinical testing.

The Notice of Allowance concludes the examination of the patent application, which is allowed for issuance as a patent, which with the immediate payment of the issue fee is expected to be granted within a few weeks. The granted formulation patent will substantially strengthen SynAct's proprietary rights with respect to the clinical dosage form of resomelagon, the most advanced drug candidate in SynAct's portfolio.

"The Notice of Allowance is an important step in SynAct's strategy to strengthen the intellectual property protection around resomelagon. It reflects our diligent efforts to execute on the overall strategy to protect key assets in our development program" said Thomas Boesen, Chief Operating Officer of SynAct Pharma.

SynAct has previously announced issuance of U.S. patent 12,239,631 and U.S. patent 12,661,336, both of which cover the crystal form of resomelagon, the latter with a patent term adjustment extending the term of that patent until July 2, 2044. The favorable PTAB decision previously announced, and the resulting Notice of Allowance add another important element to SynAct's overall intellectual property strategy for resomelagon, providing an additional layer of protection extending to June 2042 (PTA not yet determed).

Resomelagon (AP1189 acetate) is SynAct's lead drug candidate and is being developed as an oral, once-daily selective melanocortin agonist across two main development tracks: rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and host-directed therapy in viral infections. In RA, resomelagon is being evaluated as a combination with first-line methotrexate therapy, while in viral infections SynAct is evaluating resomelagon's potential to resolve excessive inflammation in patients with severe viral disease, including respiratory viral infections and Dengue.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media

Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau

E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

About resomelagon

Resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral selective melanocortin agonist stimulating the MC1R and MC3R on target cells in the immune system that are directly involved in inflammation and its resolution. Building on previous phase 2 studies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), resomelagon is currently in phase 2b clinical development for early DMARD naïve RA-participants, ADVANCE study. Resomelagon is associated with an advantageous safety and tolerability profile. Other ongoing studies include, phase 2a development in idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN) and phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Dengue fever, RESOVIR-2 study.

Attachments

SynAct Pharma announces Notice of Allowance of a US patent covering the resomelagon tablet

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharma-announces-notice-of-allowance-of-a-us-patent-covering-t-1250964