Sten Sörensen resign from Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / SynAct Pharma (STO:SYNACT) - SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") announced today Sten Sörensen has notified the Board of his decision to resign as a member of the Board to focus on his executive responsibilities.

"We are grateful for Sten's time and commitment to the Board. He has been a valuable member of the Board during an important period for SynAct, and we greatly appreciate his contributions and insights. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," said SynAct Chairman Anders Kronborg.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of SynAct, and I have greatly enjoyed working with the management team and my fellow Board members. However, as my professional commitments have increased significantly, I have concluded that I am no longer able to dedicate the time that a Board position at SynAct deserves. I have therefore decided to step down from the Board. I wish SynAct and everyone involved with the company continued success," said Sten Sörensen.