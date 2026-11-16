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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker: 8F8
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 13:18
1,354 Euro
+13,40 % +0,160
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1861,19207:43
1,1881,19007:30
ACCESS Newswire
16.11.2026 07:26 Uhr
138 Leser
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Sten Sörensen resign from Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / SynAct Pharma (STO:SYNACT) - SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") announced today Sten Sörensen has notified the Board of his decision to resign as a member of the Board to focus on his executive responsibilities.

"We are grateful for Sten's time and commitment to the Board. He has been a valuable member of the Board during an important period for SynAct, and we greatly appreciate his contributions and insights. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," said SynAct Chairman Anders Kronborg.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of SynAct, and I have greatly enjoyed working with the management team and my fellow Board members. However, as my professional commitments have increased significantly, I have concluded that I am no longer able to dedicate the time that a Board position at SynAct deserves. I have therefore decided to step down from the Board. I wish SynAct and everyone involved with the company continued success," said Sten Sörensen.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media
Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau
E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments
Sten Sörensen resign from Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sten-s%c3%b6rensen-resign-from-board-of-directors-of-synact-pharma-1251626

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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