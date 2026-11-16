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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker: 8F8
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 13:18
1,354 Euro
+13,40 % +0,160
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2681,28417:18
1,2641,28017:16
ACCESS Newswire
16.11.2026 17:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SynAct Pharma CEO has Acquired Shares in the Company

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm:SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today announced that its CEO, Jeppe Øvlesen, has acquired 20,313 shares in the company.

"SynAct has an exciting future ahead, and I am very confident in the potential we are building. My investment reflects my strong belief in the company's potential and my long-term commitment to SynAct," said CEO Jeppe Øvlesen.

The shares were acquired on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media
Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau
E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments
SynAct Pharma CEO has acquired shares in the company

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharma-ceo-has-acquired-shares-in-the-company-1251773

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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