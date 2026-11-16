LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm:SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today announced that its CEO, Jeppe Øvlesen, has acquired 20,313 shares in the company.

"SynAct has an exciting future ahead, and I am very confident in the potential we are building. My investment reflects my strong belief in the company's potential and my long-term commitment to SynAct," said CEO Jeppe Øvlesen.

The shares were acquired on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media

Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau

E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments

SynAct Pharma CEO has acquired shares in the company

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharma-ceo-has-acquired-shares-in-the-company-1251773