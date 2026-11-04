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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 16:34
1,426 Euro
-0,14 % -0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,4461,46618:00
1,4541,45817:54
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 16:26 Uhr
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SynAct Pharma Announces Attendance and Presentation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / SynAct Pharma (STO:SYNACT) - SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm:SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today announces its attendance at upcoming investor conferences through the fourth quarter of 2026.

BIO-Europe, November 9-11, Cologne, Germany

Chief Business Officer Mads Bjerregaard attending.

BIO-Europe brings together thousands of leading representatives of the biotech and pharmaceutical industry as well as investors from over 60 countries. The aim is to make connections and accelerate the path from innovation to impact.

Pharma Outsourcing, December 2, Stockholm, Sweden

Presentation: Beyond Licensing - Building Partnerships Across Indications That Shares Risk and Creates Value
Presenting: Mads Bjerregaard
Time: 11:55am CET

Interested parties are invited to contact SynAct Pharma via the respective conference partnering systems to arrange a one-on-one meeting during the events.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media
Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau
E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments
SynAct Pharma announces attendance and presentation at upcoming investor conferences

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharma-announces-attendance-and-presentation-at-upcoming-inves-1246301

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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