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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 16:34
1,426 Euro
-2,73 % -0,040
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,43617:21
1,4221,42417:22
ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 16:02 Uhr
156 Leser
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SynAct Pharma Announces Initiation of Coverage by BioVal BioStock Analytics

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm:SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BioVal BioStock Analytics.

BioVal's analysis values three assets - resomelagon in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), respiratory viral infections and dengue - for which it assesses a combined value of SEK 2.9 billion (USD 295 million). This is based on the sum of the assets' risk-adjusted net present values, with the majority assigned to resomelagon in RA.

SynAct has requested a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning key building blocks for a potential pivotal Phase 3 design based on current clinical evidence. Feedback is expected by early 2027.

SynAct Pharma has engaged BioVal to produce in-depth and flash research notes on the Company, with the purpose of increasing visibility of SynAct Pharma activities and broadening investor understanding of the business.

The initiation report is available online here.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media
Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau
E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments
SynAct Pharma announces initiation of coverage by BioVal BioStock Analytics

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharma-announces-initiation-of-coverage-by-bioval-biostock-ana-1245792

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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