

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY, G.MI), an Italian insurance company and asset manager, on Friday recorded a rise in earnings for the first nine-month period of the full year.



Cristiano Borean, CFO of Generali, said: 'The excellent results for the first nine months reflect the successful implementation of our strategic plan, continuing the Group's strong growth supported by all business segments. In Insurance, Life continued to deliver best-in-class net inflows, with new business value growth and strong profitability.'



For the nine-month period to September 30, the Group reported a net result of EUR 3.597 billion, higher than EUR 3.215 billion in the same period last year. The adjusted net result was EUR 3.678 billion, or JPY 2.43 per share, compared with EUR 3.283 billion, or EUR 2.16 per share, a year ago.



The consolidated operating result moved up to EUR 6.446 billion from the prior year's EUR 5.941 billion. The company's Life segment reported an operating result of EUR 3.321 billion as against EUR 3.091 billion last year.



Gross written premiums increased to EUR 76.521 billion from EUR 73.077 billion a year ago. Gross written premiums from the Group's Life segment moved up to EUR 47.938 billion from EUR 46.244 billion in the previous year.



Total assets under management stood at EUR 934.136 billion on September 30, 2026, compared with EUR 899.930 billion as of December 31, 2025.



Looking ahead, the insurance company noted that it is committed to deliver its current growth targets. The Group's targets for 2025 to 2027 period include earnings per share growth at a CAGR of 8% to 10%, cumulative net holding cash flow of over EUR 11 billion, and dividend increase at a CAGR of more than 10%. The company announced its plan to repurchase at least EUR 1.5 billion of shares during the period from 2025 to 2027.



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