

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ST Engineering (S63.SI) reported third quarter revenue of S$3.4 billion, an increase of 9% from a year ago. Adjusted to exclude LeeBoy which was divested on 4 Sep 2025, revenue growth was 10% from last year. Group contract wins were S$5.6 billion, for the quarter.



For the nine-month period, revenue was S$10.0 billion, up 10% from previous year. Rebased, revenue growth was 13% from last year. For the nine month period, Group contract wins were S$13.2 billion.



The company posted record high order book of S$37.7 billion as at 30 Sep 2026. Third quarter interim dividend is 5.0 cents per share, with payment date of 8 Dec 2026.



ST Engineering shares are trading at S$9.68 on Singapore Exchange, down 0.82%.



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