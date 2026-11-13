

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG, MZHOF, 8411.T), a Japanese lender, on Friday revised up its annual net earnings outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the Group now expects a net income of JPY 1.600 trillion, up 28.1% from last year. Earnings per share are now projected to be at JPY 660.42. Earlier, the company had projected annual net income of JPY 1.400 trillion.



For the full year, Mizuho Financial Group intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 200 per share, higher than last year's JPY 145 per share.



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