

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc. (LAND.L) announced a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP244 million, or GBP0.328 per share. This compares with GBP97 million, or GBP0.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Land Securities Group plc. reported adjusted earnings of GBP192 million or GBP0.258 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to GBP443 million from GBP431 million last year.



Land Securities Group plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP244 Mln. vs. GBP97 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.328 vs. GBP0.13 last year. -Revenue: GBP443 Mln vs. GBP431 Mln last year.



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