Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
Q3 review: momentum confirmed
MLP's Q3 results confirm the earnings uplift behind October's guidance increase. EBIT reached € 26.7m (Q3 25: € 18.3m), driven by higher FERI performance fees, growth in underlying wealth management and higher net interest income. The confirmed € 110-120m FY26 guidance still looks conservative, with our EBIT forecast unchanged at € 123m. In detail:
Q3 group sales increased 15% yoy to € 271.9m, sustaining Q2's growth pace (+15% yoy). The EBIT margin on total revenue widened by 2pp to 9.5%, mainly reflecting the higher contribution from FERI's performance fees. Higher variable compensation at FERI and IT expenses contributed to a 15% increase in administration costs to € 121.4m.
Pension reform provides an additional growth opportunity from 2027. Voluntary transfers of existing Riester savings into the Altersvorsorgedepot should broaden MLP's recurring fee base. Our estimate of c. € 6-7m incremental annual EBIT by 2028 remains unchanged.
Reiterate BUY with an unchanged € 14 PT, based on Residual Income.
You can download the research here: mlp-se-2026-11-13-previewreview-en-69cf4
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
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2434224 13.11.2026 CET/CEST
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