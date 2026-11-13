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WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker: R3NK
Xetra
13.11.26 | 11:27
32,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,78532,84011:43
32,78532,82511:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2026 11:22 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renk Group AG: Dr. Klaus Eberhard und Eva-Maria Richter, Acquisition

Renk Group AG: Dr. Klaus Eberhard und Eva-Maria Richter, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
13. Nov 2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Dr.
First name Klaus Eberhard und Eva-Maria
Last name Richter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
33.605 EUR 11,761.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
33.605 EUR 11,761.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

12.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet https://www.renk.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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