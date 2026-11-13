

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra (SRE), an energy infrastructure company, on Thursday announced the sales of 45% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to affiliates of KKR, a leading global investment firm, with indirect co-investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.



As per the terms of the transaction, the KKR-led consortium now holds a 65% ownership interest in SI Partners. Sempra retains a 25% interest, alongside an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's existing 10% ownership stake.



On the NYSE, Sempra's shares were gaining 0.66 percent in overnight activity, and trading at $79.50, up from Thursday's close at $78.98.



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