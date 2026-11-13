First project supports development of the Limerick-Limerick Junction rail scheme

An AECOM (NYSE: ACM) and Jacobs joint venture has been appointed to Iarnród Éireann's (Irish Rail's) new Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Framework, establishing a long-term relationship to support the development and delivery of rail infrastructure projects across Ireland. The appointment gives Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) a single, flexible route to multidisciplinary capabilities as it works to modernize and decarbonize the country's railway network, expand capacity and improve reliability for passengers and communities nationwide.

The joint venture has been awarded the inaugural project under the framework, the Limerick-Limerick Junction rail upgrade. This strategically important rail infrastructure project is expected to strengthen network performance and capacity, delivering long-term benefits for passengers and local communities while supporting the continued modernization of Ireland's railway network.

AECOM and Jacobs will provide multidisciplinary, full life-cycle consultancy services, supporting projects from the earliest stages of development through delivery and post-completion compliance. Services will include feasibility studies and site selection, detailed design, integrated environmental assessment, planning and project delivery.

"We are delighted to be appointed to this framework, alongside our joint venture partner Jacobs, supporting Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) in delivering the transformational investment needed to develop Ireland's rail network," said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe India region. "Our approach brings together multidisciplinary expertise, international best practice, local knowledge and digital capabilities across the full project life cycle. By working collaboratively with Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) and other stakeholders from the earliest stages of project development, we can help accelerate delivery, manage risk and deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that provide long-term value for passengers and communities across Ireland."

"Our appointment to this framework gives Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) a direct route to the multidisciplinary capabilities it needs to modernize its network at pace," said Richard Sanderson, Executive Vice President and General Manager Europe, Jacobs. "Jacobs combines global program and rail delivery experience with more than 50 years working in Ireland. Together with our joint venture partner AECOM, we will apply that experience and local knowledge to help Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) manage risk, accelerate delivery and create lasting value for passengers and communities across Ireland."

Both companies have a strong presence across the island of Ireland, bringing local delivery experience and established relationships across the infrastructure sector. The appointment follows the recent selection of an AECOM and Jacobs joint venture as program delivery partner for MetroLink, which is expected to become Ireland's first fully segregated metro railway, connecting Dublin Airport with the city center.

Across the wider Irish transport market, AECOM is delivering the Dublin Airport Capital Investment Plan, the National Transport Authority (NTA)'s BusConnects Cork program, the Adare Bypass and Ceannt Station in Galway, while Jacobs supports the National Transport Authority (NTA)'s BusConnects Dublin and Cork programs, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland's proposed Luas Cork light rail transit scheme.

The appointment builds on AECOM and Jacobs' extensive international collaboration delivering major rail programs, including London's Elizabeth line, Metrolinx in Toronto, Austin Transit Partnership, California High-Speed Rail and the Baltimore Potomac Tunnel replacement program in the U.S. and Cross River Rail in Brisbane.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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