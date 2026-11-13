Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 56th Heal Wellness ("Heal") location on Saturday, November 14th, 2026, at 554 First Street, Collingwood, Ontario. This new location further strengthens Heal's presence in Ontario and expands its reach in the South Georgian Bay region. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

Happy Belly 1

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"The grand opening of Heal in Collingwood is another step forward in our expansion across Ontario and our disciplined approach to organic growth," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Collingwood's active community and appeal as a destination for outdoor recreation throughout the year make it a compelling fit for Heal. We look forward to bringing our fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls and smoothies to residents and visitors seeking convenient options that complement a busy and active lifestyle."

Located on the southern shore of Georgian Bay, Collingwood is a destination for year-round recreation, with trails, cycling and waterfront activities that complement the community's active lifestyle. The new location at 554 First St positions Heal to serve local residents and visitors exploring the South Georgian Bay region. This setting is a natural fit for Heal's fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls and smoothies, offering convenient options for families and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the day.

Happy Belly 2

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"Ontario remains an important growth market for Heal as we continue to secure strong locations and expand our presence in communities across the province," added Sean Black. "Collingwood reflects our disciplined approach to matching the right franchisees with the right properties in communities where we see a strong fit for the brand and the potential to build lasting customer relationships."



Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, strengthening its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand and a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. With 56 locations open and 458 units in its development pipeline under signed development agreements, Heal has a substantial foundation for continued, predictable expansion. We remain focused on translating this development pipeline into operating restaurants and creating long-term value for our shareholders.



"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Happy Belly Food Group

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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