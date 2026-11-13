Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) (OTCQB: ALZIF) (FSE: H2F) ("ALZAI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Quanterix Corporation ("Quanterix"), a leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection and blood-based diagnostic testing, to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at advancing earlier identification and assessment of Alzheimer's disease.

The proposed collaboration is intended to explore opportunities to combine ALZAI's AI-driven Alzheimer's disease risk identification technology with Quanterix's LucentAD blood-based biomarkers, with the goal of supporting a more integrated approach to identifying and evaluating individuals at elevated risk for Alzheimer's disease.

By bringing together complementary technologies, the companies intend to explore opportunities with healthcare providers, health systems, and other healthcare organizations to support earlier patient identification, more targeted diagnostic testing, and improved clinical decision-making.

"This collaboration represents an important step in ALZAI's strategy to expand the reach and potential applications of our AI-driven disease risk identification technology," said Hayim Raclaw, Chief Executive Officer of ALZAI Health Corp. "Quanterix is an established innovator in biomarker detection and Alzheimer's diagnostics. We believe that combining our complementary capabilities has the potential to support a more efficient approach to identifying individuals at elevated risk for Alzheimer's disease and connecting them with appropriate diagnostic evaluation. We look forward to exploring opportunities together to advance Alzheimer's research and patient care."

The MOU is primarily non-binding, and any future commercial arrangements will be subject to separate definitive agreements.

ABOUT ALZAI HEALTH CORP.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the MOU with Quanterix Corporation; the parties' ability to identify, evaluate and pursue strategic, research, clinical or commercial collaboration opportunities; the potential integration or combined use of the companies' complementary technologies; the potential utility of such technologies in supporting earlier patient identification, more targeted diagnostic testing and improved clinical decision-making; engagement with healthcare providers, health systems and other healthcare organizations; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; and the continued development, validation, integration, commercialization and adoption of ALZAI's artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, and on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the parties' willingness and ability to cooperate and enter into definitive agreements; the technical compatibility and successful integration of their respective technologies; the availability, quality and permitted use of data; the performance, accuracy, reliability and clinical utility of ALZAI's technology and Quanterix's biomarkers; the availability of personnel, financing, infrastructure and other resources; the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory, ethical, clinical and other approvals; market acceptance and demand; and general business, economic and capital market conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the preliminary and primarily non-binding nature of the MOU; the possibility that the parties may not identify mutually acceptable collaboration opportunities or enter into definitive agreements; delays, costs or difficulties in technology development, validation, integration, deployment or commercialization; the possibility that the technologies may not perform as expected or demonstrate the anticipated clinical or commercial utility; risks associated with artificial intelligence, data quality, privacy, cybersecurity, intellectual property and third-party rights; changing regulatory requirements applicable to healthcare technologies, medical devices, diagnostics, artificial intelligence and the use of patient data; the need for additional financing and the availability of financing on acceptable terms; competition; reliance on key personnel, strategic partners and third-party service providers; market adoption and reimbursement risks; and general business, economic, geopolitical and capital market conditions.

There can be no assurance that the MOU will result in any definitive agreement, completed collaboration, successful technology integration, regulatory approval, commercial launch, customer or healthcare-provider adoption, clinical benefit, future revenue or other anticipated benefit. The MOU may be amended or terminated, and the scope, timing and terms of any future collaboration may differ materially from current expectations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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