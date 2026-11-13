

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the third quarter, flash estimate published by Eurostat showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, following the second quarter's 0.6 percent expansion. The rate matched the estimate published on October 30.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 1.3 percent, in line with estimate, from 1.2 percent in the preceding period.



The EU economy grew 0.5 percent sequentially taking the annual growth to 1.5 percent in the third quarter. Both rates matched preliminary estimates.



Data showed that euro area employment remained stable in the third quarter after rising 0.1 percent in the second quarter. Year-on-year, employment growth eased to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent.



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