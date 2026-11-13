

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disgraced ex Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang has been summoned to testify before a Congressional panel regarding his alleged affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy.



Huang resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of Nvidia's Board on Thursday as he was under pressure over his multiple extra-marital affairs.



The company has named current Executive Vice President and CFO Colette Kress as its Interim CEO.



Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and has served at the top post for the past 33 years.



Nvidia Board had already initiated an independent investigation over media reports against its founder and CEO being the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The probe came after he confirmed at the weekend having an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, a major buyer of billions in Nvidia chips with ties to Chinese tech giants like Alibaba.



U.S. intelligence memos alleged that Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target Jensen Huang and influence him to limit AI chip exports.



The Chinese foreign ministry, however, rejected the claims.



On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Huang had a second extramarital relationship, with Nvidia's vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell, who reports directly to him.



The next day, Senator Tim Scott summoned Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.



Scott, who is the chairman of the Committee, wrote on X: 'Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology.'



In an interview with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Jensen Huang before he resigned, describing Huang as 'going through hell' amid fallout from extramarital affair scandals.



U.S. intelligence memos alleged Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target Jensen Huang and influence him to limit AI chip exports.



In late October, a report in The New York Times had mentioned that Jensen may have been the target of a Chinese spying plot. The Times then said that it had received exclusive information about a Chinese woman having close ties with Jensen aiming to gain key information about Nvidia's technology.



In a statement issued after Jensen Huang admitted his affair with Alice Huang, Nvidia announced that its Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, and that the investigation will be conducted by a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel.



Nvidia is the world's second most valuable company that designs computer chips that is high in demand in AI.



The surging demand for Nvidia's AI chips amid the AI boom has made it a chip giant with market cap of around $4.507 trillion. The US has been restricting the export of advanced chips to China in efforts to block it from advancing in technology and military sectors.



Its shares had plummeted by more than 10 percent Thursday, erasing around $180 billion in market value.



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