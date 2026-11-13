

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electric motor maker Nidec Corp. (NJDCY, 6594.T, NNDNF) announced on Friday that its board has decided not to pay an interim dividend for the current fiscal year.



At its meeting on November 13, the board decided to forgo the interim dividend with September 30, 2026 as the record date.



A year earlier the company had paid no interim dividend. Dividend per share for the interim period is 0.00 yen.



The company said it is still working on restating its financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026 and the prior periods. In response to independent auditor review, and due to those ongoing processes it has decided to skip the interim payout.



Shares of Nidec were trading 0.00% at 1,788.00 yen in Tokyo trading.



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