

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Friday morning with investors largely making cautious moves, amid uncertainty over the outlook for the AI trade, and possibility of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday after his extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman who reportedly was also acting as a spy for Beijing raised U.S. national security concerns.



Jensen Huang, who served at the top post for 33 years, has been summoned to testify before a Congressional panel regarding his alleged affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy.



The CAC 40, moving between 8,337.90 and 8,377.20, was up 3.73 points or 0.04% at 8,365.09 a little past noon.



STMicroElectronics gained about 1.5%. TotalEnergies moved up 1.4%, while Danone, Euronext and Carrefour advanced 1%-1.1%.



EssilorLuxottica, Air Liquide, Bureau Veritas, Pernod Ricard, L'Oreal, Dassault Systemes, Engie, AXA and Bouygues gained 0.5%-0.8%.



ArcelorMittal dropped 1.7%. Safran drifted down 1.3% and Kering eased by about 1.1%.



Capgemini, Airbus, Thales, Accor, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric and Hermes International posted modest losses.



The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the third quarter, flash estimate published by Eurostat showed. Gross domestic product grew 0.4% sequentially, following the second quarter's 0.6% expansion.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 1.3%, in line with estimate, from 1.2% in the preceding period.



The EU economy grew 0.5% sequentially taking the annual growth to 1.5% in the third quarter. Both rates matched preliminary estimates.



Data showed that euro area employment remained stable in the third quarter after rising 0.1% in the second quarter. Year-on-year, employment growth eased to 0.4% from 0.5%.



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