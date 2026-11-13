

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US authorities have removed a malware known as 'Gootloader' from more than 100 computer servers, including compromised WordPress sites, and the seizure of U.S. domain names used by criminals to deliver and control the malware. The Department of Justice said that since 2018, Gootloader malware has infected at least 25,000 computers around the world. Gootloader malware has been used in ransomware attacks of at least 44 U.S. based victims which has resulted in approximately $28.8 million in loss.



Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said the malware was dismantled in an online operation conducted by the Department of Justice and FBI, along with its international partners, with court authorization.



'The Gootloader malware targeted victims on a global scale, including attacks on the U.S. Department of War and the Defense Industrial Base,' said Special Agent in Charge Kenneth DeChellis of the Department of War.



'Using a network of compromised websites, Gootloader malware infected thousands of computers worldwide, providing cybercriminals with access to deploy ransomware and cause millions of dollars in losses,' said Operations Director Brett Leatherman of the FBI Cyber Branch.



Gootloader is malware that infects victim computers through a variety of means, often by tricking unsuspecting individuals into downloading it. Once infected, the compromised computers are added to a network of other compromised computers known as a botnet. The actors behind Gootloader used the botnet to infect other computers, then sell access to those later-infected computers to ransomware actors.



In addition to the law enforcement seizures, the Shadowserver Foundation assisted by working with internet service providers and Computer Security Incident Response Teams to identify infected systems, aid in notifying victims and assisting in remediation, the Justice Department said in a press release.



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