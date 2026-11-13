

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 10-month low of 0.6815 against the U.S. dollar, a 2-day low of 1.2251 against the NZ dollar and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.6229 against the euro, from early highs of 0.6807, 1.2292 and 1.6302, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to 1-week lows of 108.40 and 0.9675 from early highs of 108.97 and 0.9714, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.20 against the kiwi, 1.64 against the euro, 107.00 against the yen and 0.95 against the loonie.



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