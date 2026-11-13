

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed bets of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as well as lingering worries about the tech sector swayed global market sentiment. Markets also digested the developments at NVIDIA as well as Microsoft. Producer price inflation readings due on Friday morning also added to market's nervousness. Solid corporate earnings outlook limited losses.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European markets are trading in mostly positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors. Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading below the flatline. Gold rallied around a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red while Bitcoin traded below $70 thousand.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,415.30, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,606.70, up 0.18% Germany's DAX at 26,796.64, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,886.97, up 0.22% France's CAC 40 at 8,368.20, up 0.08% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,405.55, up 0.10% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 61,150.00, up 0.54% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,082.20, down 0.71% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,634.35, down 0.59% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,637.60, down 1.55% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,290.53, down 0.98%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.22, up 0.05% EUR/USD at 1.1054, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.3228, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 159.91, up 0.04% USD/CHF at 0.8375, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6793, down 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.126%, up 0.47% Germany at 3.3676%, up 1.26% France at 4.879%, up 1.04% U.K. at 5.3131%, up 0.10% Japan at 2.869%, up 2.28%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $95.49, down 0.34% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $88.07, down 0.76% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,896.27, up 0.28% Silver Futures (Dec) at $49.88, down 0.37%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,164.51, down 5.76% Ethereum at $1,945.22, down 4.80% BNB at $638.10, down 4.81% XRP at $1.03, down 1.90% Solana at $80.24, down 3.17%



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