

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the three months ended September, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, following a 2.6 percent growth in the three months to June.



On the expenditure breakdown, the annual growth of final consumption slowed to 6.3 percent from 7.3 percent, while gross capital formation logged a renewed decrease of 0.5 percent. Both exports and imports dropped 5.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.6 percent in the third quarter.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News