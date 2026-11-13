Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Final dividend - exchange rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend - exchange rate

The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 33.00 US cents will be 24.93 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$ 1.32375.

The dividend will be paid on 8 December 2026 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 December 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Gemma Berry

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7961 4708

Email: FIL-InvCoCoSec@fil.com

13 November 2026