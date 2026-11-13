Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to announce that it has received a Multi-Year Area-Based ("MYAB") exploration permit for its 100%-owned Owl Creek Copper-Gold Project, a 3,522-hectare property located near Pemberton, British Columbia.

The Owl Creek Project comprises five priority targets (Zones A to E) extending over 10 kilometres along a major regional structural corridor. A total of 80 grab samples were collected from two Zones, A and C, with the majority of results reported in the Company's October 1, 2026 news release. In Zone A, sample #893885, characterized by visible bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization, exceeded the upper analytical limit for copper and returned 1.06% Cu together with 0.13 g/t Au (Figure 1).

Highlights

Zone A bornite and chalcopyrite bearing grab sample returns overlimit copper, grading 1.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au

Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) exploration permit received for the Owl Creek Copper-Gold Project

Permit authorizes diamond drilling from up to 10 drill pads

Initial drill program planned for approximately 2,500 to 3,200 metres, subject to financing and final budget approval

Drilling to focus on the high-priority Zone C target

Zone C hosts the most comprehensive historical exploration database on the property, including a well-defined soil geochemical anomaly and 10 historical diamond drill holes

Five priority copper-gold porphyry target zones identified across the property through the Company's 2026 exploration programs (Figure 2)

Figure 1 Owl Creek Zone A 2026 Grab Sample Results

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The permit authorizes diamond drilling from up to 10 drill pads and allows the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at Owl Creek. The initial program is expected to comprise approximately 2,500 to 3,200 metres of diamond drilling, subject to financing and final budget approval. Drilling will focus on the recently defined Zone C target located within the central portion of the project area (see October 1, 2026 news release). Zone C hosts the most extensive historical exploration database on the property, including a well-defined soil geochemical anomaly and results from 10 historical diamond drill holes. The compilation and reinterpretation of historical and recent work have further enhanced the Company's understanding of the Owl Creek copper-gold porphyry system lies within a structural trend spanning over 10 kilometers (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Map of Owl Creek Structural Trend from Zone A to E with 2026 Exploration Program Results

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"We are pleased to receive this permit approval, which marks an important milestone for the Owl Creek Project," said Allan Frame, CEO of Beyond Minerals. "The approval enables us to advance the Project into its first phase of drilling to evaluate the copper-gold porphyry potential identified through our exploration programs. Our geological work has confirmed Owl Creek as a copper-gold porphyry system and defined five priority target zones along a major structural corridor. Zone C will be our initial drill target because it is currently the most advanced, benefiting from historical soil geochemistry and 10 historical diamond drill holes data. Importantly, we believe the other target areas possess comparable potential as Zone C based on the overall geological setting. While the initial drilling will begin at Zone C, we will continue advancing the other zones toward a drill-ready status. We believe Owl Creek has the potential to host a large-scale, multi-target copper-gold porphyry system and are excited to begin drilling."

While drilling activities are focused on Zone C, the Company intends to continue exploration activities in the other four Zones, A, B, D, and E, including geological mapping, drone geophysics and imagery survey, prospecting and geochemical sampling. The objective of this work is to advance the Owl Creek Project into a large-scale, multi-target copper-gold porphyry system in Southern British Columbia.

Beyond Minerals remains committed to responsible exploration practices and continues to engage with local stakeholders and Indigenous communities as the project advances.

Additional details regarding the planned drill program, timing and other field activities will be announced as they become available subject to financing and final budget approval.

Amended Offering Document

In connection with obtaining the MYAB exploration permit, the Company has filed an amended offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") in respect of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 1, 2026. The amended non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.036 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $720,000 (the "Amended Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for 24 months following the date of issuance, subject to customary adjustment provisions. The Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Units to be issued under the Amended Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Amended Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Amended Offering Document. The Amended Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 20, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Shares issued and issuable under the Amended Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Warrant Extension

The Company further announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 5,222,853 warrants issued in connection with a debt settlement transaction and a non-brokered private placement, of which 2,722,853 warrants were issued on December 19, 2024 under the debt settlement transaction and 2,500,000 warrants were issued on December 30, 2024 under the non-brokered private placement (collectively, the "2024 Warrants").

The exercise price of the 2024 Warrants is $0.10 and remains unchanged. The 2024 Warrants have original expiration dates of December 19, 2026 and December 30, 2026. The Company proposes to extend each of the expiration dates of the 2024 Warrants by one additional year to December 19, 2027 and December 30, 2027, respectively (the "Extension"). All other terms and conditions of the 2024 Warrants will remain unchanged.

No action will be required on the part of the holders of the 2024 Warrants to give effect to the Extension. In accordance with the requirements of the CSE, the terms of any warrants issued as compensation or finder warrants are not eligible for amendment.

As one of the officers and directors of the Company exercises control or direction over 1,050,000 of the 2024 Warrants, the Extension may constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Extension is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the 2024 Warrants issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

All rock samples collected during the Owl Creek Project exploration program were placed in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at the sample site. The sealed bags were then packed into rice bags and stored securely until transport. Samples were shipped by road or delivered directly by the crew supervisor to SGS Canada Inc.'s preparation facility in Burnaby, BC, for preparation and analysis.

Sample preparation was completed at the SGS Burnaby, BC facility, where samples were weighed, crushed, and pulverized to industry standards. Multi-element analyses were performed using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS finish, providing a near-total digestion suitable for porphyry-style mineralization. Gold was analyzed using a 30 g fire assay (Au-FAS-30) with an AAS finish. Copper values exceeding the upper analytical limit of 10,000 ppm (1.0% Cu) were assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion ICP-AES method (GO_ICP42Q100).

SGS Canada meets all requirements of international standards and operates ISO/IEC 17025-accredited testing laboratories, ensuring the highest level of analytical quality and reliability. SGS also employs internal quality control protocols, including analytical duplicates and control standards.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia, the Rare One REE project and the Owl Creek Cu-Au porphyry project. Beyond Minerals is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondMinerals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondMinerals.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

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